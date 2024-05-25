Sucker punch for Chiefs, joy for Bucs as Downs' dream fades in drama-filled finale

The final day of the DStv Premiership was nothing short of dramatic as Kaizer Chiefs were stunned 2-0 by already relegated Cape Town Spurs at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, to finish 10th — their worst finish in the PSL era.
Ashley Cupido and Michael Morton scored Spurs' goals that ensured Chiefs miss out on the Top 8.
Champions Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Cape Town City, ending their dream of becoming the first side to end the season unbeaten in the league.
Jaedin Rhodes scored City's goal at Loftus Versfeld.
Stellenbosch suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat away at Richards Bay and despite drawing 1-all against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium, Pirates managed to achieve their objective of finishing second to qualify for the CAF Champions League.
Taking his tally to 16 to clinch the Golden Boot, Tshegofatso Mabasa scored Bucs' goal late in the first half before Gape Moralo equalised for the visitors early in the second half.
Beating Stellies wasn't enough for Bay to avoid going to the play-offs as their rivals Royal AM outwitted Moroka Swallows 2-1 away.
With skipper Tapelo Xoki ruled out for the season after going under the knife to fix a knee issue, and Nkosinathi Sibisi suspended, Pirates boasted a central defensive pairing — Olisah Ndah and Thabiso Sesane — who had never played together.
Bucs coach Jose Riveiro also handed Monnapule Saleng his 10th league start of the season.
Pirates had some promising moments in the first period with their exciting youngster Relebohile Mofokeng proving difficult for Matsatsantsa's defence from the left flank to handle.
Mofokeng's impact resulted in a few half chances, but Pirates' persistence eventually paid off in the 41st minute when Saleng brilliantly teed Mabasa for a tap-in.
Patrick Maswanganyi initiated the attack when he pounced on a loose ball in the middle before setting up Saleng with a defence-splitting pass.
SuperSport didn't really pose a threat as they tried to play long balls and didn't win with that approach, thanks to Ndah's height and great tactical awareness intercepting those balls.
SuperSport tried to string together some passes in the second stanza and they paid off as they levelled matters via Moralo three minutes after the hour mark.
Moralo tapped a low-driven cross from Shandre Campbell, who was set up nicely by Bradley Grobler to surge through the left flank before crossing the ball.
Sekhukhune United beat Chippa United 1-0 away to secure a slot in the Confederation Cup as they finished fourth.
Sucker punch for Chiefs, joy for Bucs as Downs' dream fades in drama-filled finale
Chiefs exit Top 8 after surprise Spurs attack
Journalist
Image: File Photo via Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
