Chebet smashes women’s 10,000m record, Kerr beats Ingebrigtsen

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet shattered the women's 10,000m world record at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, as Britain's Josh Kerr beat arch-rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the mile race at the Eugene Diamond League meet.

Chebet clocked 28 minutes 54.14 seconds, taking nearly seven seconds off the previous world record set by Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey three years ago to qualify for the event at the Paris Olympics.

“The last lap just motivated me, especially when Gudaf dropped. Then I realised 'Oh, I am the best, so I can go,'” said Chebet, who had the fans on their feet at Hayward Field in Oregon as she cruised through the finish.

The men's mile served up the biggest drama of the day as Kerr faced Norwegian Ingebrigtsen for the first time since he stunned the Olympic champion to win the 1,500m world title in Budapest.