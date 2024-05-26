These include the goalkeeper, left-back, defensive midfielder and striker positions.
DispatchLIVE
Chippa in need of reinforcements — September
Expected loss of top players could hinder club’s bid to stay competitive next season, says co-coach
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
Chippa United will require numerous reinforcements as many important players are expected to leave in the coming transfer window, co-coach Thabo September said.
This was necessary to maintain high standards and be competitive for top honours next season, he said.
The Chilli Boys failed to secure a spot in the top eight of the DStv Premiership when they were beaten 1-0 by Sekhukhune United in their last league game of the season at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday afternoon.
Defender Asekho Tiwani netted a goal for Babina Noko with 20 minutes remaining, putting to bed the Chilli Boys slim chance of securing their second top-eight finish since entering the league in 2012.
Their highest league position was sixth in the 2015/2016 season.
Polokwane City clinched the last top-eight position by beating TS Galaxy 1-0 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, as Chippa ended up in 12th place and managed to avoid relegation.
This was the main goal set by club chair Siviwe Mpengesi for September and his partner Kwanele Kopo when they assumed control in 2023.
Now that Mpengesis demands have been met, September urged the club to strengthen specific positions.
Image: VELI NHLAPO
These include the goalkeeper, left-back, defensive midfielder and striker positions.
September said there had been a lack of quality in those areas in their last seven matches, in both the league and the Nedbank Cup, resulting in a semifinal loss to Orlando Pirates.
“If you are Sundowns and you have won the league, there is not much to improve, but that is not the case for us,” he said.
“There are many areas we need to improve.
“One of the best goalkeepers in the league [Stanley Nwabali], you know about the interests there.
“We need to have a plan when Stanley gets an opportunity to leave.
“We need to put in competition in some positions. With Andile [Mbenyane] retiring we need to reinforce on the sides.
“We need depth. We do have good players when we have a good run.
“It showed, but once [Goodman] Mosele got injured against AmaZulu we did not have that good run any more.
“We lost to Swallows and Pirates twice, we drew with Arrows, Royal AM and we lost now to Sekhukhune.
“His position is one we need to reinforce. Up front as well, when Eva [Nga] and [Craig] Martin got suspended we struggled and could not get goals.
“The left-back position is another. Also, the players who are there already as backups in the key positions need consistency so we can have competition.
“We need to push players who played well for us this season by reinforcing that they have good players around them.”
September provided insight into the future of 24-year-old midfielder Mosele amid reports that he will be returning to Orlando Pirates from his loan at Chippa and is expected to sign a new contract for Bucs.
He said it was up to the clubs management to decide whether to enter into talks with Pirates again to bring Mosele back but Chippa should be ready for any outcome.
Mosele has excelled in helping to improve Chippa's team under Kopo and September.
