FA Cup win could be glorious United farewell for Ten Hag

If Manchester United's thrilling and surprising FA Cup victory over Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday was manager Erik ten Hag's final game as their manager, then what a send-off it was.

Teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored to lead United to a 2-1 upset of the holders and Premier League champions as speculation swirled about Ten Hag's future.

Though the 54-year-old Dutchman told ITV he had no doubt he would be back and has said he has received the backing of the club's owners all season, he was less confident in his postgame press conference.

“I don't think about this,” Ten Hag said when asked about his future. “I'm in a project and we are exactly where we want to be.

“We're constructing a team. When I took over it was a mess at United, and we are on our way to construct a team for the future.

“The team is developing, the team is winning and the team also plays to an identity. What you need to play is to be available, you need a strong squad in top football, and especially when you play in England, the Premier League is so competitive.”