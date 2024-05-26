Unlucky John Smith and Chris Baxter were edged off the podium at the World Cup II regatta in Lucerne on Sunday morning, being pushed out of the men’s pair medals by a fast-finishing Spanish crew.
Rowing
Smith, Baxter settle for fourth at World Cup, but it’s a good omen for Olympics
Unlucky John Smith and Chris Baxter were edged off the podium at the World Cup II regatta in Lucerne on Sunday morning, being pushed out of the men’s pair medals by a fast-finishing Spanish crew.
Britain’s Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George, the world championship runners-up last year, dominated the race to win in 6 min 32.56 sec, but behind them the next three spots were separated by a mere 0.69 sec.
The Spanish flyers of Jaime Pazos and Javier Ordonez, fourth with 500m to go, finished second in 6:35.19 after pumping out a blistering 95.92 sec finale to complete the fastest split of the final quarter of the 2,000m course.
The South Africa combination, fourth after the first 500 metres, had powered to third place at the 1,000m halfway mark and at 1,500m.
And even though they were the second-fastest boat over the final 500m, going 97.33, it just wasn’t enough on the day as they clocked 6:35.88, 11-hundredths of a second behind Switzerland’s world champions Roman Roeoesli Andrin Gulich.
A second British crew ended fifth and Ireland, which included bronze medallist from last year Ross Corrigan, were sixth.
The Spanish failed to make the A final in Belgrade last year.
If anyone is looking for a good omen from the result, it could be that the South African pair of Lawrence Brittain and Shaun Keeling ended fourth at the same World Cup regatta in 2016 by 18-hundredths of a second, a result that helped spur them on to Olympic silver at the Rio Games a couple of months later.
Smith, a member of the victorious lightweight four at London 2012, is seeking to become the first South African to win a second Olympic medal after a 12-year gap.
Rowing has won three Olympic medals for South Africa, two of them in the men’s pair. The first was bronze at Athens 2004.
Paige Badenhorst and Katherine Williams ended fourth in the women’s double sculls B final, crossing the line in 7:06.05. Netherlands were first in 7:02.89, followed by two Italian crews.
