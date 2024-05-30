Akani Simbine, Prudence Sekgodiso score Diamond League double in Oslo

Akani Simbine downed a field that included Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs as he continued his 100m dominance on a wet track in Oslo on Thursday night.
The South African speedster stormed through this Diamond League showdown in 9.94sec with Japan’s Abdul Hakim Sani Brown the only other to dip under 10 seconds, crossing in 9.99. Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon was third in 10.01 and Jacobs fourth in a 10.03 season’s best.
“It ended up in the rain, which probably influenced the race, but at the end of the day we all have to run 100m, rain or not, and get to the line first,” said Simbine, who went 9.90 in Atlantic City a couple of weeks ago.
“I did that today which I am happy with, but I have a lot to work on and a lot to do. I am happy with my performance and I hope there will be more highlights coming up as we build towards the Olympic Games,” said Simbine, who won his first Diamond League race of the season in China last month.
“I put my marker out to the world today that I am here. The goal was the win today and I did that. Getting the win always helps with confidence as we get closer to Paris,” added the 30-year-old, who is looking to land the first major medal of his career at the Olympics, having never finished higher than fourth at a Games or a world championships.
Prudence Sekgodiso landed the second Diamond League victory of her career as she won the women’s 800m in 1min 58.66sec ahead of Natoya Goule-Toppin of Jamaica in 1:59.10.
Sekgodiso, the winner in Marrakesh nearly two weeks ago, took the lead going into the home straight and never looked like losing after that.
“There is still so much more to come, I am only 22, so still many things to work on. My work has just paid off and it is still going well towards the Olympic Games ...
“This means a lot to me and I am ready for more.”
Adriaan Wildschutt ended 13th in the second-fastest 5,000m race of all-time, but his 12:56.67 improved his own national record by nine-hundredths of a second. Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet won in 12:36.73.
Lythe Pillay had to settle for sixth in the men’s 400m, crossing the line in 45.34, well behind the 44.07 winning time set by Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith.
Ryan Mphahlele ended 12th in the men’s 1,500m, clocking 3:33.85 in a race won by diving Norwegian Jacob Ingebrigsten.
Akani Simbine, Prudence Sekgodiso score Diamond League double in Oslo
