It was the end of the road for SA’s Cape Town Tigers in their quest to be crowned the Basketball Africa League (BAL) champions after their overtime 96-86 defeat to Angola’s Petro de Luanda in Kigali, Rwanda, in Wednesday night’s semifinal.
The Tigers’ spirited performance down the stretch saw them take the game to overtime after they had trailed by 11 points (66-55) at the end of the third.
“I thought we fought, we didn’t give up and we took the game to overtime. It was played in very good spirits and highly competitive,” Tigers head coach Flosh Ngwenya said.
“It’s huge back home that we advanced to this stage of the tournament. It gives everybody hope. What we have done has never been done before by a South African team.”
Nkosinathi Sibanyoni, who had made BAL history with an all-time high 25 rebounds in the quarterfinal against Morocco’s FUS Rabat on Monday, finished with a double-double (12 points and 13 rebounds), while another consistent performer, Samkelo Cele, led the team in scoring once again (19 points).
Petro de Luanda, who are participating in their fourth consecutive BAL season, showed their experience and bench depth on their way to the crucial victory which pits them against Libya’s Al Ahly Ly in Saturday’s BAL Finals (4pm).
The Angolan champions’ bench delivered 57 points, with Nicholas Faust scoring a game-high 23 points.
In the second semifinal played earlier in the afternoon, Al Ahly Ly edged out Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers in another overtime game of the day (89-83), behind Jo-Lual Acuil jr’s 27 points.
The Tigers will now face the Hoopers in the third-place game on Friday at 8pm. — BAL
Petro de Luanda eliminate Cape Town Tigers from BAL title race
Image: BAL/GETTY IMAGES
