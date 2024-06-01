Not fair for me to compare Soweto derby to Sundowns-Pirates: Mokwena

For many seasons now, between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have been of huge interest and generally among sone of the best and most exciting clashes on the domestic calendar.

South Africa's two moist stylish, ball-playing teams meet again in Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm) with a domestic double at stake.

A win for Rulani Mokwena's Sundowns on Saturday may see them complete a treble as they have already won the DStv Premiership and the African Football League (AFL) this season.

For Pirates and their coach Jose Riveiro, a double is within touching distance as they started the campaign by defending the MTN8 where they beat Sundowns on penalties at Moses Mabhida Stadium.