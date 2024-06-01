Rabada's return a welcome boost for Proteas ahead of World Cup opener

Tactical intellect and accuracy in execution will be important components for the Proteas bowlers if they hope to stem the tide of aggressive batting that has been so prevalent in the T20 format lately.

The Proteas, who open their T20 World Cup campaign on Monday against Sri Lanka in New York, aren’t expecting the same kind of high scoring seen at the IPL to be repeated at the World Cup.

“It’s an exciting time to be a bowler,” said the Proteas’ bowling coach, Eric Simons. “I told the guys the other day that batters are playing with a lot of freedom and aggression...I don't think the World Cup will be the same as the IPL, the ‘impact player’ made a massive difference in how guys batted.”