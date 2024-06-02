Blitzboks finish sixth in Grand Final tournament in Spain

The Blitzboks finished the HSBC Sevens Madrid Grand Final tournament in sixth position after they beat Australia in their first game on Sunday, but then came unstuck against Ireland.

After losing their three pool matches against Ireland, New Zealand and Fiji the Blitzboks delivered their best performance of the weekend in the fifth-place semifinal against Australia on Sunday morning, winning 24-21.

However, they could not replicate that in the fifth-place playoff against the Irish, who won a close contest 12-7.

The Blitzboks showed great resilience against Australia to clinch their only victory of the weekend.

The Aussies opened the scoring with a try by Matthew Gonzalez, but two tries in quick succession by Rosko Specman, after Tristan Leyds hit a gap, and an intercept five-pointer from the restart by Ryan Oosthuizen, gave the Blitzboks a 12-7 lead at the break.

Ben Dowling's try put Australia back in the lead, but then Quewin Nortje underlined his promise with a superb solo try as he hacked the ball ahead and outpaced the defence to score under the sticks.