Border Ladies down Free State Women in dismal EL weather

It may have been considered an ugly win by some because of the poor weather, but Border Ladies ended the first half of the Women’s Premier Division by defeating Free State Women 14-10 at Baysville High on Saturday.
The victory brought the team’s log points to 23 in seven matches, placing them fourth and three points behind Western Province and Boland, who are in second and third place.
Based solely on those numbers, experts may rate head coach Nonkosi Sobandla’s performance in her debut top-flight season so far as a seven out of 10.
Yandisa Nobanda’s reliable kicking as an experienced flyhalf was the deciding factor in Border’s hard-earned victory.
Nobanda successfully kicked conversions for Mado Mdliki and Nqatyiswa Lufutha’s tries.
Nomfundo Pampiri and Lonele Fuzile scored tries for Free State, but they were not converted.
The match was closely contested, but the home team’s chances were hurt in the latter part of the second half when they received two yellow cards, leaving them with only 13 players on the field, trying to protect a small lead.
There is no question that Sobandla will focus on that area during her training session to prepare for their upcoming match against the top-ranked Bulls Daisies in Pretoria.
The Bulls beat Border in their reverse fixture in East London in round one of the competition.
At the weekend, the Daisies scored nine tries to three in their 52-17 victory over the Golden Lions Women in Alberton.
It was a tight affair in the first half, with the home side managing to contain the Bulls and at 21-5, still had some say in play.
But the second half was dominated by the Daisies who scored six tries, with Jakkie Cilliers dotting down three times.
The Springbok Women outside back also kicked six conversions for a personal haul of 27 points.
Unathi Mali scored twice to remain the leading try scorer in the competition.
In Nelson Mandela Bay, Western Province dominated the game by scoring 13 unanswered tries against the EP Queens, resulting in a 73-0 victory. — Additional reporting SA Rugby Communications
Border Ladies down Free State Women in dismal EL weather
Image: MARK ANDREWS
