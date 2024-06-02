More Madrid misery for Blitzboks

The Blitzboks suffered two more defeats in Spain on Saturday and will contest the fifth-place semifinals of the HSBC Sevens in Madrid on the third day of the final tournament of the 2024 season.

The South Africans lost 33-24 against New Zealand in a dramatic match and then 26-7 to Fiji to finish last in Pool B and winless so far in Spain. To add insult to injury, Dylan Sage cried off with a knee injury and is an unlikely starter on Sunday.

The match against New Zealand touched on the bizarre, with the Blitzboks given three yellow cards in quick succession for tackle infringements and at one stage they only had four players on the field to front up to the New Zealanders.

Despite that, and even with South Africa scoring a try with five players on the field, the final say belonged to the Kiwis in a match where the lead changed hands six times.

Two tries in quick succession by Christie Grobbelaar and Quewin Nortje eliminated the advantage an early Dylan Collier try gave New Zealand, before a penalty try to the Kiwis cancelled out a Selvyn Davids try.