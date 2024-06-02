Kamogelo Pheeane struck in the 88th minute to secure what might be a crucial win for AmaTuks as they seek to return to the DStv Premiership, from which they were relegated in 2016.
Richards Bay, who went into the playoffs as the second-last-placed Premiership side, host Tuks in the next match at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday (3pm).
Baroka host Bay at Global Stadium in Lebowakgomo, outside Polokwane, on Saturday (3pm).
The playoffs will be completed next week with the games between Tuks at home to Richards Bay on June 15 and Bay at home against Baroka on June 19.
Pheeane strikes late as Tuks get winning start to playoffs against Baroka
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
University of Pretoria FC snuck a last-gasp 1-0 win against Baroka FC as the two teams got 2023-24 promotion-relegation playoffs off to a chilly start at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.
The two teams that qualified via the Motsepe Foundation Championship — Tuks as runners-up and Baroka in third place — seemed headed for a draw as the clock wound down at Tuks' wet and wintry home ground.
Kamogelo Pheeane struck in the 88th minute to secure what might be a crucial win for AmaTuks as they seek to return to the DStv Premiership, from which they were relegated in 2016.
Richards Bay, who went into the playoffs as the second-last-placed Premiership side, host Tuks in the next match at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday (3pm).
Baroka host Bay at Global Stadium in Lebowakgomo, outside Polokwane, on Saturday (3pm).
The playoffs will be completed next week with the games between Tuks at home to Richards Bay on June 15 and Bay at home against Baroka on June 19.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos