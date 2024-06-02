Sport

Pheeane strikes late as Tuks get winning start to playoffs against Baroka

By Sports Staff - 02 June 2024
Tshepang Makara of University of Pretoria FC goes up for an aerial challenge in the promotion-relegation playoffs match against Baroka FC at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday.
Tshepang Makara of University of Pretoria FC goes up for an aerial challenge in the promotion-relegation playoffs match against Baroka FC at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

University of Pretoria FC snuck a last-gasp 1-0 win against Baroka FC as the two teams got 2023-24 promotion-relegation playoffs off to a chilly start at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.

The two teams that qualified via the Motsepe Foundation Championship — Tuks as runners-up and Baroka in third place — seemed headed for a draw as the clock wound down at Tuks' wet and wintry home ground.

Kamogelo Pheeane struck in the 88th minute to secure what might be a crucial win for AmaTuks as they seek to return to the DStv Premiership, from which they were relegated in 2016.

Richards Bay, who went into the playoffs as the second-last-placed Premiership side, host Tuks in the next match at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday (3pm).

Baroka host Bay at Global Stadium in Lebowakgomo, outside Polokwane, on Saturday (3pm).

The playoffs will be completed next week with the games between Tuks at home to Richards Bay on June 15 and Bay at home against Baroka on June 19.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...