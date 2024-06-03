Orlando Pirates announce exit of a coach and a player

Orlando Pirates have announced that head coach Jose Riveiro's Spanish assistant, Sergio Almenara, is leaving the club.

The Buccaneers, who brought their 2023-24 season to a close lifting the Nedbank Cup trophy after a stirring 2-1 final win against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, also announced Cameroonian striker Souaibou Marou's exit.

Riveiro, Almenara and South African assistant Mandla Ncikazi have steered Pirates to DStv Premiership runners-up twice in their two seasons in charge and four out of five domestic cup trophies, also defending the MTN8 this past campaign.

"As preparations for the 2024-25 season get underway, Orlando Pirates today announce that assistant coach Sergio Almenara will be leaving the club by mutual consent," Bucs said.