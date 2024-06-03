Orlando Pirates announce exit of a coach and a player
Orlando Pirates have announced that head coach Jose Riveiro's Spanish assistant, Sergio Almenara, is leaving the club.
The Buccaneers, who brought their 2023-24 season to a close lifting the Nedbank Cup trophy after a stirring 2-1 final win against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, also announced Cameroonian striker Souaibou Marou's exit.
Riveiro, Almenara and South African assistant Mandla Ncikazi have steered Pirates to DStv Premiership runners-up twice in their two seasons in charge and four out of five domestic cup trophies, also defending the MTN8 this past campaign.
"As preparations for the 2024-25 season get underway, Orlando Pirates today announce that assistant coach Sergio Almenara will be leaving the club by mutual consent," Bucs said.
"Almenara initially submitted his request to leave the club earlier this year, however, to ensure the team’s progress and focus in the latter stages of the league and cup competitions, management chose to address this request at the conclusion of the season.
Almenara joined Pirates wit countryman Riveiro in July 2022.
“This is a decision I took with a heavy heart,” Almenara was quoted as saying by Pirates.
“I have really enjoyed my stay here, but unfortunately, due to personal matters the club is aware of, I can no longer continue with my job.
"I have a young family back in Finland. They have been unable to integrate into the country. I would have wished to stay longer, but unfortunately, it’s not possible.
“I would like to thank the management, technical team, players and most importantly the fans for my stay. I will always remain a Buccaneer.”
Pirates said the "club, in consultation with the head coach, will look to use this off-season break to find a suitable replacement or replacements and bolster the backroom staff in the technical, analysis, medical and conditioning departments."
Bucs also announced the release of Marou, who has managed just nine appearances in his one-and-a-half years at the club since signing from Coton Sport in Cameroon in January 2023, saying he "is free to join a club of his choice".