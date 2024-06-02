Proteas hungry and excited by the chance to create history in the US

Aiden Markram cut a typically chilled figure on the eve of his first assignment as full-time Proteas captain at a World Cup, saying he wasn’t bothered by the team not being able to train at the venue where they will be playing their first match nor that they’d have an usually early start for that encounter.

The surroundings are unusual too — New York city, although the Nassau International Stadium is situated almost 90 minutes east of Manhattan’s renowned skyline, while spotting the Statue of Liberty probably requires a powerful telescope.

The Proteas meet Sri Lanka at the temporary facility in Long Island, at 10.30am local time on Monday (4.30pm SA time) in their opening Group D match.