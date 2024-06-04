Mexican Sergio Perez will race for Red Bull until 2026 after signing a two-year extension to his contract, the Formula One champions announced on Tuesday.
Perez, 34, finished second overall to triple world champion team mate Max Verstappen last season — the first time the team had landed a campaign one-two — but is currently fifth after eight races.
Red Bull extend Perez's contract to 2026
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
