Africa Cup of Nations put back six months to early 2026

The next Africa Cup of Nations finals will be put back six months to the start of 2026, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) said on Wednesday.

The 2025 finals in Morocco were due to be played next June but that clashed with the expanded 32-team Club World Cup, which will be held in the US from June 15 to July 13.

Africa will have four teams at the Club World Cup and many of those players are likely to be picked for the Cup of Nations.

Caf was repeatedly asked about the obvious clash but failed to offer a solution until general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba told the BBC the Nations Cup finals would be held in early 2026.

This will be a blow to Morocco, hoping to use a summer tournament to highlight their burgeoning tourist industry and prove its ability to stage a major tournament ahead of the 2030 World Cup, which it is co-hosting with Portugal and Spain.