Border Cricket reinforce Iinyathi with top-flight personnel
Bowling capacity beefed up to help take side to greater heights
Border Cricket have recognised that to progress in SA’s domestic cricket hierarchy they need to have key, high-level personnel in their squad...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.