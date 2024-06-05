Bulls cannot underestimate Benetton in URC quarter: Canan Moodie

The Bulls beat the Sharks last weekend to temporarily go top of the log. Moodie said they were not at their best in that game.
“Last weekend was tough. The Sharks are a good team and it is never easy playing a derby game. They made it difficult for us — at times we were not at our best, but we will improve on certain aspects of our game this week.”
Moodie has played at wing and centre this season and is happy to make a contribution where coach Jake White wants to deploy him.
“For now on the wing is probably where I feel I am contributing more than I would as 13. We are getting a lot of reward from our kicking game for me and Kurt-Lee Arendse to chase those balls and win back for us.
“I think we are in the top three at the moment for teams doing that. It's a good weapon for us and that is what is needed for the team. I will give my best for the team where I am needed.”
URC quarterfinals
Friday:
Munster vs Ospreys, Thomond Park (8.35pm)
Saturday:
Bulls vs Benetton Rugby, Loftus Versfeld (3.30pm)
Leinster vs Ulster, Lansdowne Road (6pm)
Glasgow Warriors vs Stormers, Scotstoun Stadium (8.35pm)
The Bulls will have to dig deep when they take on unpredictable Italian side Benetton in their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal clash at Loftus on Saturday.
The Bulls will be looking for their second win over the Italians on the highveld after they beat them 56-35 in the pool stages last month to book a home semifinal spot.
Utility back Canan Moodie admitted the Pretoria side are up against tough and experienced opposition who have played solid rugby to get to this stage of the tournament.
“They are a good team with lots of Italian international players who bring cool heads to the team. We don’t take them lightly and we know they are not going to be an easy team [to beat],” the Springbok back said.
“We played them about three weeks ago but they have international players who know these situations well and know how to function under pressure. In the playoffs you want to start well, especially when you are playing at altitude.
“You want teams to get tired but they would have learnt from the match we played against them a few weeks ago to slow the game down and thrive.”
The Bulls finished in second place on the URC log behind Munster in a campaign where they won 13 of their 18 matches. Moodie said that puts his team under more pressure than the visitors.
“There is going to be pressure on us because we finished in second spot and we are playing a quarterfinal in front of our supporters — hopefully we will also have a home semifinal [by progressing].
“There is going to be pressure on us to perform at home. It is nice to play at home and not having to travel.
“But we are not going to take them lightly because they are a dangerous team. They are like us a few years ago where we went through the long road and fought through every game.”
