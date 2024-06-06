Sport

WATCH | ‘It’s supposed to bounce’: US coach gives bowling lessons to Dale Steyn

By SPORTS REPORTER - 06 June 2024
A screenshot of a video shared on social media shows Proteas legend Dale Steyn getting tips from an unwitting US volunteer coach on fast bowling in New York, where the T20 World Cup is being co-hosted.
Image: @TheAnishh/X

It was a bit like giving Albert Einstein a maths lesson 20 years after he’d jotted down “e=mc2”.

Dale Steyn, part of the TV commentary team at the T20 World Cup, visited an International Cricket Council pop-up “net” in New York this week and was given a tutorial on bowling. 

“Keep in mind to not bend your elbow,” the blissfully unaware instructor started. 

Never mind that Steyn, on his second attempt, hit the set of stumps. That wasn’t good enough.

“It’s supposed to bounce before it hits the wicket,” Steyn is told.

The T20 World Cup is being co-hosted in the US and West Indies.

