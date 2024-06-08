Much was expected of Baroka in this match after Bakgaga's owners decided to suspend head coach Dan Malisela after their loss to Tuks.
Serial club hopper Morgan Mammila was appointed in Malesela's position but he too could not change their fortunes though the point against Bay will keep Bakgaga hopes alive.
“One thing I'm happy about is that we created chances. Now we have to win the next two games. I think it's pressure that we can manage. I'm happy with the point and looking forward to the next two matches,” Mammila said on television after Saturday's match.
Tuks and Baroka finished second and third in the Motsepe Foundation Championship to qualify for these playoffs while Bay survived straight relegation from the DStv Premiership by finishing 15th.
Next matches:
Baroka v University of Pretoria, June 12
University of Pretoria v Richards Bay, June 15
Richards Bay v Baroka, June 19
Bay remain in pole position after drawing against Baroka in PSL playoffs
Image: Philip Maeta
It's advantage Richards Bay at the halfway mark of the PSL's promotion/relegation playoffs after the KwaZulu-Natal side added a point to their tally by holding Baroka FC to a 0-0 draw at the Global Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday.
After two matches, Bay sit on top of the log with four points after kicking off with a 1-0 victory against University of Pretoria in Durban on Wednesday.
Baroka are walking on thin ice and only winning their next home match against Tuks on Wednesday will keep them in the race to gain promotion after starting the playoffs with a 1-0 loss to Tuks.
Saturday's match in Lebowakgomo failed to live up to expectations as Baroka struggled to finish a few attempts that they created. The home side lacked the finishing power and often had no player in the right place to conclude some of their good build-ups towards goals.
Bay came close to scoring on a few occasions, with Somila Ntsundwana the most threatening striker when the visitors had the ball in the opposition's area.
