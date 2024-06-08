Border ultra runners aim to conquer Comrades
Mcoseleli Luyaba has led the region’s club runners home on two successive occasions and will be hoping to rekindle that form on Sunday
Various club contingents from the Border-Kei region are travelling to KwaZulu-Natal for Sunday’s Comrades Marathon between Durban and Pietermaritzburg and the roads will be filled with nervous and excited runners...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.