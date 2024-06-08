Bulls survive late scare to beat Benetton and book home URC semifinal

It was not the statement win or the powerful performance the Bulls had hoped for, but the significant home semifinal box has been ticked.

The Bulls laboured to this 30-23 United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal win over this stubborn Italian side Benetton to secure a home semifinal next weekend against either Leinster or Ulster who kicked off later on Saturday evening.

The Bulls, who had to produce a strong defensive display in the closing stages as Benetton smelled blood and a massive upset, were expected to steamroll over the visiting Italians who were expected to struggle in the highveld altitude.

Coach Jake White will definitely be happy with the fact that they will stay at Loftus on Saturday for the semifinal but he will have some strong words to his players as they struggled to engage higher gears and fried nerves in the closing stages.

In the first half, where they scored two tries from the efforts of Springbok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse but at times their work largely lacked conviction against this useful Benetton side that tried to make a game of it.