Sport

IN PICS: Runners hold final training session for Comrades on Durban promenade

By SANDILE NDLOVU - 08 June 2024
Hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners descended on the promenade in Durban for a final training session on Saturday.

The runners will be taking part in the 85.9km up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn, both two-time Comrades champions, will attempt to win the race for a third time.

The race will start outside the Durban city hall on Sunday with 20,000 runners expected to set off for the run to Pietermaritzburg.

A runner seen running on a beach in Durban where hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners were training ahead of the main race on Sunday.
A runner seen running on a beach in Durban where hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners were training ahead of the main race on Sunday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Runners taking part in the Comrades Marathon stretch on the promenade in Durban before a last training session ahead of the main race on Sunday.
Runners taking part in the Comrades Marathon stretch on the promenade in Durban before a last training session ahead of the main race on Sunday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A runner from Angola shows off his national colours as he joins hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners taking part in a final training session along the promenade in Durban.
A runner from Angola shows off his national colours as he joins hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners taking part in a final training session along the promenade in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A lady in a wheelchair joins comrades runners training along the promenade.
A lady in a wheelchair joins comrades runners training along the promenade.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Comrades Marathon runners putting in final training along the promenade in Durban.
Comrades Marathon runners putting in final training along the promenade in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...