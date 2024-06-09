Dutchman Piet Wiersma proved too strong for his rivals on Polly Shortts, the last big climb of the Comrades Marathon, as he won the Up run in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.
Wiersma, who ended second in last year’s Down run, crossed the line in an unofficial 5hr 27min 56sec to become the first non-South African winner since Zimbabwean Stephen Muzhingi in 2011.
Flying Dutchman Piet Wiersma wins Comrades Marathon
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
The 'miracle' of how Jenna Challenor returned to Comrades Marathon
