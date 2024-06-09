Sport

Flying Dutchman Piet Wiersma wins Comrades Marathon

By SPORT STAFF - 09 June 2024
Piet Wiersma during the 2023 Comrades Marathon.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Dutchman Piet Wiersma proved too strong for his rivals on Polly Shortts, the last big climb of the Comrades Marathon, as he won the Up run in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Wiersma, who ended second in last year’s Down run, crossed the line in an unofficial 5hr 27min 56sec to become the first non-South African winner since Zimbabwean Stephen Muzhingi in 2011.

