Tsunoda staying with Red Bull's RB F1 team in 2025

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will stay at RB for a fifth season in 2025, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has scored points in five of eight races so far for the Italy-based team and RB said they had taken up an option to keep him.

"I’m very happy to be staying with Visa Cash App RB and it’s a good feeling to have my future decided so early in the year," he said in a statement.

"The team has a big development project ahead and I’m excited to be part of it. It’s great to know that everyone appreciates all the hard work I have put in and that the team believes I can help it move further up the grid."

Tsunoda's slim chances of moving up to reigning champions Red Bull ended earlier in the week when they confirmed Mexican Sergio Perez.