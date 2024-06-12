He was like a child in a candy store.
How Bafana captain Williams helped give Mofokeng a grin that lit up Bloem
Image: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/ BackpagePix
Coach Hugo Broos confirmed afterwards Mofokeng’s introduction was in response to the call of captain Ronwen Williams and there is an image of the two players embracing at the final whistle. With minutes remaining Williams sprinted to the South African bench to have a word with Broos. Soon after that Mofokeng made his introduction, substituting Oswin Appollis in the 93rd minute and playing about three more minutes of added time.
It was Teboho Mokoena who deliberately played the ball out of play to allow the fourth official to facilitate Mofokeng's introduction. Then it was midfield kingpin Themba Zwane who selflessly passed the ball back to Mofokeng so he could have his second touch in international football, where he played a long pass that found Morena on the right wing.
It must also be remembered that a few weeks ago it was Mofokeng who put a dagger in the hearts of Williams, Mokoena and Zwane with a late winner for Orlando Pirates against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium. But because of their maturity, Bafana's three Sundowns stars put club rivalry aside to ensure the young Mofokeng had the opportunity to make his long-awaited debut and get his foot on the ball.
It may have been just a few touches deep during referees’ optional time but it was a significant moment that may play an important role in Mofokeng's career.
For many years now, South African football supporters have not been as excited about a player as they are about Mofokeng and the Pirates attacker is responding in the best possible way. The 19-year-old has excelled in his attacking role for Pirates where he operates with Patrick Maswanganyi, Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa and he is expected to play Champions League football next season if he stays at the club. He has improved immensely under the coaching of José Riveiro at Pirates and is expected to play a huge role for them next season where they will be looking to stop Sundowns' DStv Premiership dominance.
Over the past season, coaches such as Gavin Hunt, Steve Barker, Ernst Middendorp and Rulani Mokwena have shown bravery by giving younger players opportunities with good success. Shandre Campbell; Jayden Adams, who was at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast as Bafana won bronze; Ime Okon; Appollis; and Siyabonga Mabena have caught the eye with impressive performances.
In the win over Zimbabwe, a lot of things went well for Bafana, such as the inspired introduction of Morena at halftime, and the reaction from the renowned football supporters of the Free State who braved the cold to create a superb atmosphere that Broos said was the best he has seen for Bafana.
There were solid performances from players such as Rayners, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Mokoena and Appollis in what turned out to be a dominant team performance. But the moment that captured my heart was that innocent smile by Mofokeng as the stars aligned for him to represent his country at senior level in what should be the start of a long and successful international career.
There is nothing in sports that beats seeing a deserving young player getting his due and it is hoped this moment serves as inspiration to other young South African players that they will be rewarded if they do the right things.
We have heard disturbing stories of young DStv Diski Challenge players showing arrogance and petulance when they are thrust into the limelight after appearances on TV. There have not been any reports of bad behaviour from Mofokeng though so much has gone right for him this season, where he has been under intense scrutiny.
As he flashed that smile, one couldn't help but be happy for Mofokeng because he deserved his opportunity.
