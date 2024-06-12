India reach T20 World Cup Super Eight with seven-wicket win over US

India qualified for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win over the US on Wednesday, with a fifty by Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh's four-wicket haul helping them clinch their third win in a row.

The US, second in Group A with four points after suffering their first loss in three matches, will also ensure qualification for the next round if they beat Ireland on Friday.

Put in to bat, the Americans struggled as Arshdeep (4-9) dismissed Shayan Jahangir and Andries Gous in the first over while Aaron Jones succumbed to pressure when he edged Hardik Pandya (2-14) to third man.

With the hosts struggling at 25-3, Steven Taylor (24) fought back, hitting two sixes before he played on to an Axar Patel delivery that clipped the bails.

Nitish Kumar was the Americans' top scorer with 27 but Arshdeep picked up his crucial wicket when Mohammed Siraj took a stunning catch near the boundary rope while jumping backwards.