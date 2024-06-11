Pakistan keep Super Eight hopes alive with seven-wicket win over Canada

Mohammad Rizwan scored a timely half-century and Babar Azam played a captain's knock as Pakistan bounced back from successive defeats to beat Canada by seven wickets on Tuesday, keeping their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage alive.

Pakistan, third in Group A with two points after one win in three matches, have a shot at advancing to the next round if one of the group's top two sides India and US lose both their remaining matches and Pakistan beat Ireland on Sunday.

Canada, also on two points, need US or India to lose their remaining games and beat India themselves on Saturday to have a shot at finishing in the top two.

Batting first, Canada's Aaron Johnson (52) waged a lone battle against Pakistan's pace attack. Mohammad Amir (2-13) and Haris Rauf (2-26) led the charge, while Shaheen Afridi (1-21) and Naseem Shah (1-24) helped ensure Canada were unable to find rhythm.