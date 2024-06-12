Sport Editors Choice

WATCH | Brilliant Bloemfontein shows Bafana Bafana huge support

12 June 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Bafana Bafana fans in Bloemfontein came out in their numbers to show the national team support in their World Cup qualifier match against Zimbabwe.

Substitute Thapelo Morena scored a brace to keep Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup journey on track, with the team beating Zimbabwe 3-1 at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday.

Bafana are in second place in Group C with seven points, behind leaders Rwanda.

