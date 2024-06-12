Bafana Bafana fans in Bloemfontein came out in their numbers to show the national team support in their World Cup qualifier match against Zimbabwe.
Substitute Thapelo Morena scored a brace to keep Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup journey on track, with the team beating Zimbabwe 3-1 at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday.
Bafana are in second place in Group C with seven points, behind leaders Rwanda.
WATCH | Brilliant Bloemfontein shows Bafana Bafana huge support
