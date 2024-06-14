Sport

Bulldogs hope to make amends in Currie Cup

Border look to shake off whipping boy label against strong Leopards team

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO and ANATHI WULUSHE - 14 June 2024

Border Bulldogs open their Carling Currie Cup First Division campaign with a tough clash against the Leopards at Police Park on Saturday (kickoff 3pm) determined to put up a better showing than they did in the previous competition...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...