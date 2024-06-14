Bulldogs hope to make amends in Currie Cup
Border look to shake off whipping boy label against strong Leopards team
Border Bulldogs open their Carling Currie Cup First Division campaign with a tough clash against the Leopards at Police Park on Saturday (kickoff 3pm) determined to put up a better showing than they did in the previous competition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.