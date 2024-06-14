The player's organisation added that a player activity system will be activated whereby MyPlayers, Saru and Sareo will collaborate in tracking the load of each player.
Currie Cup goes ahead as scheduled
Compromise the order of the day as new agreement places player welfare first
The Currie Cup will go ahead as scheduled after administrators and players reached agreements that will offer a full-year of uninterrupted professional rugby.
The main bone of contention was the players' insistence on an annual continuous eight-week break and they should not be compelled to play for longer than 12 months without a break.
That placed the scheduling of this season's Currie Cup, which is earmarked for July 6 to September 21, at risk. The parties compromised and under the new agreement those issues appear resolved.
Eight weeks broken up
The mandatory eight-week rest period for players will be broken up into three weeks of complete rest, two weeks of reactivation (no physical contact) and a three-week preseason conditioning period.
Under the agreement, however, players cannot play for longer than 10 months without an eight-week break. In addition, players will receive a minimum of three months' notice when his/her rest period will be introduced.
The player's organisation added that a player activity system will be activated whereby MyPlayers, Saru and Sareo will collaborate in tracking the load of each player.
“This new development also offered an opportunity to comprehensively review the player welfare landscape of South African players,” said Mandisi Tshonti, GM of player affairs at MyPlayers. “The parties therefore agreed certain player welfare adjustments were required to serve the revamped competition schedule and we are excited about the new adjustments.”
Flexibility
Under the agreement, the periods may be adjusted if in the best interest of a player, provided it is agreed to by the player, MyPlayers and the province.
The new player welfare adjustments also took into account the increased travel demands on players. From July 1 next year, teams participating in the United Rugby Championship and EPCR competitions will undertake their international trips with preset guidelines.
Starting team players will travel in Business Class, reserve players in Premium Economy, while additional squad members will be seated in Economy Class.
Significantly, travel will include no more than one stopover en route to a destination with access to comfort facilities (such as lounges) during the stopover.
