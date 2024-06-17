International invitees arrive for WSL J-Bay Classic

The elite field of invitees arrived in Jeffreys Bay for the World Surf League (WSL) J-Bay Classic Presented by Corona Specialty event, which started at the weekend and runs until June 23.
While the competition was called off for Monday, the excitement and positive energy from competitors and fans filled the air at the official event opening on Sunday.
“That grom in me is definitely bubbling, it’s like surf royalty all around me,” veteran competitor Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) said.
“The most exciting thing is that we’re always in competition mode, striving to be better and to be asked to just come and surf and put on a show, that means more than you think,” Fitzgibbons said, who is currently third on the Challenger Series rankings.
“It feels like we’re being seen and it’s a long body of work. It’s been over 20 years since I picked up a board and these days I’d like to think of myself as a hybrid car model, so I do a little bit of the Tour, a little bit of the Challenger Series and then a Specialty. I’m very efficient and economical so I’ll come wherever you want me!”
Eight-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), 1999 world champion Mark ‘Occy’ Occhilupo (AUS) and 2015 world champion Adriano de Souza (BRA) return to J-Bay thrilled to surf Supertubes without the pressure of the World Tour on their shoulders.
“For me, J-Bay and Bells are the best waves in the world,” Occhilupo said. “This wave has given me so much, thanks to Cheron Kraak who held the Country Feeling Classic in 1984 which I won. We were so looking forward to competing here back then. It’s so good to be back.”
Gilmore, who won the Corona Open J-Bay in 2018, said she is a fan of all kinds of surfing.
“I love watching all kinds of surfing whether it’s in competition or free surfing,” Gilmore said. “I’m just super excited to go out there and not feel the pressure of a normal contest and be out there to enjoy the ride. I’m so happy to be back, I really love this place.”
Expecting his first son, De Souza recognises Jeffreys Bay as a special place for family.
“First of all, happy Father’s Day,” De Souza said. “This place is so family-oriented, I always see beautiful families coming to watch this event. It’s my dream to bring my own family to watch the event. The year I won J-Bay in 2012 was a very special year. The waves were incredible,” De Souza said.
“I created my whole technique out here, I’ve been coming here since I was a grom. Coming back here with all these stars, it’s incredible.”
In an exciting addition to the Specialty competition, there will be a Teams Division, where three teams of six surfers will get the lineup all to themselves to compete for the overall best team award.
Team captains De Souza, Gilmore and Occy selected their teams through a random draw.
The teams are:
De Souza: Sage Erickson, Stevie Sawyer, Sierra Kerr, Travis Logie, Josh Kerr
Gilmore: Sally Fitzgibbons, James Ribbink, Sean Holmes, Michael February, Matt Wilkinson
Occy: Coco Ho, Joshe Faulkner, Sarah Baum, Frederico Morais, Luke Thompson — WSL Africa
