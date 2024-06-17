The status of Mthatha’s Siphamandla Baleni as top boxer has probably ended after upstart Beaven Sibanda surprisingly beat him in a mini-flyweight clash at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park at the weekend.
Brimming with confidence going to the fight, Baleni, trained in Mdantsane by former SA champion Ncedo Cecane, did not only predict a win but a stoppage against the Zimbabwe-born novice.
Though he was coming off a loss on points against Hasanboy Dusmatov in Russia, Baleni was picked to win due to his wealth of experience compared to his six-fight foe.
Having teamed up with Cecane, who is renowned for reviving the careers of boxers thought to be past their prime, the 33-year-old wanted to use the fight as a springboard to get back to the boxing summit where he was rated when he won the SA junior-flyweight title and lost two controversial challenges to Ayanda Ndulani for the IBO world crown.
Instead, a listless Baleni could not mount a sustained offensive against his younger opponent.
“I really do not understand what happened to Baleni in the fight,” Cecane said.
“I kept asking him what was wrong and he could not give me an answer in between rounds.
“He simply did not show up and was a different boxer to the one who was spitting fire in training.”
Having campaigned in the mini-flyweight division since making his professional debut 13 years ago — apart from a brief sojourn at junior-flyweight — Baleni’s body may finally have imploded, with Father Time also playing a role.
Cecane admitted these thoughts crossed his mind as he groped for answers for Baleni’s lack of attacking intent against Sibanda..
“Baleni managed to curtail Sibanda’s movements, which is what we worked on, but when he had him in front of him he did not let his hands go.
“It was as if something was inhibiting him.”
Cecane said he would sit down with the boxer to take stock before deciding a course of action.
The loss was Baleni’s seventh in 30 bouts with two draws.
Loss might spell end of Baleni's career
Image: RANDELL RUSKRUGE
