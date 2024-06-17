Sport

Romania stun Ukraine with first Euro win in 24 years

By Christian Radnedge - 17 June 2024
Andriy Lunin of Ukraine dives and fails to save the shot of Nicolae Stanciu of Romania in their Euro 2024 group stage match at Munich Football Arena on Monday. (Image captured using a static remote camera behind the goal.)
Andriy Lunin of Ukraine dives and fails to save the shot of Nicolae Stanciu of Romania in their Euro 2024 group stage match at Munich Football Arena on Monday. (Image captured using a static remote camera behind the goal.)
Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Romania won their first European Championship match in 24 years with a 3-0 victory over Ukraine in their Euro 2024 Group E opener on Monday.

Stunning long-range strikes in each half, one from captain Nicolae Stanciu and the other from midfielder Razvan Marin, shocked Serhiy Rebrov's Ukraine, who had dominated the opening 20 minutes of the match.

The result was all but confirmed shortly before the hour mark when influential forward Dennis Man drove into the box from a corner and put the ball across goal for Denis Dragus to tap in.

Romania's tight-knit defence denied Ukraine any real sniff at goal, helping secure their country's second win across 17 matches at European Championships, the first being a 3-2 victory over England at Euro 2000. 

Reuters

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...