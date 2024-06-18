Border looking for second win in U16 Grant Khomo Week

Border will be chasing another victory when they face the Griffons on the second day of the U16 Grant Khomo Rugby Week at Grey High School in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
The team will play the second match of the day on the Kolisi Field, while Border Country Districts will open the programme on the Pollock Oval at 9.20am against Namibia.
Though they conceded two late tries against a spirited Zimbabwe side in Monday’s opening fixture, Border were full value for their 26-20 victory, set up by two tries from centre Ncute Keep.
Assistant coach Onke Dubase said they were happy with the final outcome of a match which had provided them with a glimpse of the sort of competition they would be up against this week.
“I felt the boys did well to come away with a win because we have not had many warm-up games, so the first match of a tournament can always be difficult,” he said.
“It was a very important victory for us, even though we lost a bit of concentration at the end and let them in for two late tries.”
Border had built up a handy 26-8 lead at one stage and though the Zimbabweans were full of fight, they never looked in real danger of conceding defeat.
Yet Dubase knows it will continue to be tough and he said lessons would be taken from the opening day’s play.
The Griffons edged home against the Valke 17-15 on Monday and will also be chasing a second win to ensure a good week in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“We also need to take this opportunity to give the remaining squad members an outing and we are feeling positive about this encounter,” Dubase said.
“There has been an opportunity to look at how the other teams play, so we have a better understanding now of the level of rugby we have to produce to compete against them.”
Border Country Districts, meanwhile, will be looking to lift their game after going down 29-7 to the Free State XV on Monday.
The teams were well-matched for most of the game before the Free Staters ran away with three tries in the final eight minutes.
Namibia had a similar scoreline against the tough South-Western Districts side, losing 26-6, so both teams will be fired up to prove a point in their second game.
In the main matches on the Kolisi Field, the Bulls will have their mettle tested against the rugged Sanlam Boland outfit, while DHL Western Province will be chasing a spot in Friday’s main game when they come up against the Sharks.
Wednesday’s fixtures are:
Kolisi Field
9.20am: Pumas v Free State; 10.45: Border v Griffons, 12.00: SWD v WP XV; 1.15: Bulls v Boland; 2.30: WP v Sharks
Pollock Oval
9.20am: Namibia v Border Country Districts; 10.45: Zimbabwe v Limpopo; 12.00: Valke v Free State XV; 1.15: Leopards v Griquas; 2.30: Lions v EP
