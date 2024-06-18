Gatland names Lake to captain Wales against Boks at Twickenham

Dewi Lake will captain Wales against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday, with scrumhalf Ellis Bevan to make his Test debut in the clash, coach Warren Gatland announced on Tuesday.

Hooker Lake takes over the captaincy from Dayfdd Jenkins, who led the side in the Six Nations Championship earlier this year, but who, along with other players based at English or French clubs, is not available for the one-off game against the World Cup winners.

Jac Morgan was expected to skipper the side but has been released from the squad after failing to recover from a hamstring injury suffered in Ospreys’ quarterfinal defeat at Munster in the United Rugby Championship on June 7 and will not go on Wales’ tour of Australia next month.

Cardiff’s Bevan takes over at scrumhalf from Tomos Williams, who recently had ankle surgery.

There is also a first start for 31-year-old Dragons second rower Matthew Screech, who made a replacement appearance against Argentina three years ago, as Wales are severely hampered in the lock department with eight possible options out for Saturday’s clash. As a result, James Ratti from Ospreys was called up on Tuesday to cover both the second and back rows and immediately named among the substitutes. He is, therefore, expected to make his Wales debut from the bench, as are Eddie James and Jacob Beetham.