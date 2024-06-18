Sport

Ntini backs Rabada to deliver for Proteas

SA seamer tipped to come good as T20 World Cup tournament runs deeper

By AMIR CHETTY - 18 June 2024

Proteas legend Makhaya Ntini is backing speedster Kagiso Rabada to come good for SA as they open the ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight stage with a clash against the US in North Sound on Wednesday (4.30pm)...

