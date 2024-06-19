Banyana coach Ellis frustrated as Caf dallies on 2024 Wafcon dates

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is frustrated there has been no confirmation from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) on this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) will be staged.

Banyana, who won the last Wafcon in Morocco in 2022, will defend their trophy as that country hosts the tournament again this week.

The 2022 Wafcon served as qualifier for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in Australasia, where Banyana became the first senior football team to reach a World Cup knockout stage.

Accepting a R2m cheque from TymeBank as reward for that achievement in Rosebank, Johannesburg on Tuesday, Ellis said the South African Football Association (Safa) and Banyana are waiting for Caf to announce the date of the 2024 Wafcon.

Defending champions South Africa are among the 12 qualified teams for the Wafcon with Nigeria, Morocco, Zambia, Ghana, Tunisia, Mali, Algeria, Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Botswana and Tanzania.