Sport

Foster should remain at Burnley during challenging times — Radebe

Staying put seen as being good for both his personal and sporting progress

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 19 June 2024

Leeds United and SA soccer legend Lucas Radebe has suggested Bafana Bafana forward Lyle Foster stick with Burnley in England despite their demotion from the Premiership, emphasising that it could be positive for his personal growth...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...