Programme equips ex-Eastern Cape sports stars for life after retirement

Many professional athletes from the Eastern Cape often face difficulties post-career but Betway’s 12th Man Programme aims to equip them with essential skills for employment or entrepreneurship.
Careers in sports can be brief and some pro athletes find it challenging to transition to life after retirement.
Hence gambling company Betway launched the second edition of the programme, with the focus on attracting former athletes from various sports.
The innovative programme was launched in 2019 for ex-professional soccer players and has been highly successful and that prompted the spread of the programme into other codes as well.
Among those to experience the programme are Qonce-born former cricketer Ayavuya Myoli, Cala’s former netball star Phumza Maweni and Gqeberha’s netball fanatic Nontle Gwavu.
Others include former cricketer Mangaliso Mosehle; ex-footballers Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi, Benson Mhlongo, Maud Khumalo and Janine van Wyk; former canoeist Bridgette Hartley; rugby player Morgan Newman; MMA’s Dino Bagattin and retired boxing champion Hekkie Budler.
The sportsmen and women are to undergo a transformative four-month adventure that will result in them acquiring a range of skills and certifications to boost their opportunities in either the business or sports industry.
Throughout this time, Betway will bring in multiple industry experts in digital marketing, hospitality, Harvard Business School, sponsorship, culture creation, finance, project management and strategy to equip the former players with practical skills to give back to their communities.
Netball Proteas defensive stalwart Phumza Maweni, who announced her retirement from the game in late 2023 after an illustrious nine-year career as a professional player, said she was looking forward to being part of the programme.
Maweni developed netball coaching clinics for the underprivileged children of Khayelitsha as her way of giving back over the years while she played and is planning for more now that she is retired.
She said she was hoping to acquire more skills as she looked to unearth future netball starts in the Western Cape and also in the Eastern Cape.
Former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe said it would be an intriguing module for the legends, who had spent much of their lives involved in playing and coaching.
“Project management will help the legends comprehend tournament planning, control finances related to projects, and apply these skills in their own environment,” Radebe said regarding one of the modules.
