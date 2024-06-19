Williamson steps down as NZ captain after T20 World Cup debacle

Kane Williamson has stepped down as captain of New Zealand's white-ball teams and opted out of a national contract for the 2024-25 season after the Black Caps' early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Williamson's decision marks the end of an era for a New Zealand team which made the semifinals of the previous three T20 World Cups and the 2021 final but ultimately missed out on a maiden white-ball title.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has also indicated he will not take up a national contract, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Wednesday, after the team's failure to make the Super Eight phase at the ongoing tournament.

One of the world's top batsmen and a campaigner of more than 350 internationals in Tests, one-day and T20 cricket, Williamson will continue to play for New Zealand in all three formats.

However, he has opted to take up a contract outside New Zealand in January, meaning he will be unavailable for part of the home summer.