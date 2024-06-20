Boland cannot afford another defeat if they want to overhaul WP, now second on the log, over the next couple of matches, with a home semifinal the big attraction for both Western Cape sides.
The Capetonians travel to Bloemfontein where they will find a Free State side low on confidence but with the ability to frustrate and spoil a free-flowing playing style, so well-executed by the WP side.
Their wins over logleaders the Bulls Daisies and then Dames last week are a clear indication of the ability of this WP side and they should have too many weapons for the home team.
The Free Staters had two poor outings in recent weeks and will be desperate to get their groove back with another month of fixtures still ahead.
The Daisies won 120-0 the last time they faced the EP Queens in Pretoria and a similar score is a real possibility at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday.
The defending champions are merciless on attack and against the weakest defence in the tournament, they could have a field day in Nelson Mandela Bay. — SA Rugby Communications
Border Ladies target season double over Sharks
Image: Mark Andrews
Border Ladies will take on Sharks Women at the Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds in Margate on Friday in what will be a crucial measure of their ambitions in the 2024 SA Rugby Women’s Premier Division.
The KwaZulu-Natal side (22 points) have been blowing hot and cold this season and will be well aware that another defeat against Border (28) will keep them in the bottom half of the log.
Border won their first-round clash 45-17 in East London and will be favourites to maintain their fourth place.
This opening match in the 10th round of action will take the game to the KwaZulu-Natal south coast for the first time this year, and on Saturday, supporters in the West Coast region will have an opportunity to see their Sanlam Boland Dames in action against the Golden Lions in Malmesbury.
The home side will be livid with their poor discipline in last weekend’s close defeat to DHL Western Province and will find a Jozi side full of confidence at the Wesbank Sportsgrounds after they secured a late win over the Sharks a week ago.
Border Bulldogs go down fighting; Ladies whip Queens
Boland cannot afford another defeat if they want to overhaul WP, now second on the log, over the next couple of matches, with a home semifinal the big attraction for both Western Cape sides.
The Capetonians travel to Bloemfontein where they will find a Free State side low on confidence but with the ability to frustrate and spoil a free-flowing playing style, so well-executed by the WP side.
Their wins over logleaders the Bulls Daisies and then Dames last week are a clear indication of the ability of this WP side and they should have too many weapons for the home team.
The Free Staters had two poor outings in recent weeks and will be desperate to get their groove back with another month of fixtures still ahead.
The Daisies won 120-0 the last time they faced the EP Queens in Pretoria and a similar score is a real possibility at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday.
The defending champions are merciless on attack and against the weakest defence in the tournament, they could have a field day in Nelson Mandela Bay. — SA Rugby Communications
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos