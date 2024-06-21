The third day of the 2024 ABC Motsepe National Playoffs was filled with emotions as teams either packed their bags or progressed to the semifinals of the prestigious promotion tournament.
Njampela FC won Group A with four points after beating FN Rangers 2-1 in the opening match.
Kruger United qualified for the semifinals as Group C winners with four points while Dondol Stars were eliminated after their 2-2 draw with NC Pros in the second game.
Gqeberha's Highbury topped Group B with two points to earn a spot in the semifinals, while Thames (NW) qualified for the semis as the best runners-up, after beating Mangaung United 1-0 in the last match of the group stages.
The semifinals will be played on Friday where Thames tackle Kruger United (Mpumalanga) at 11am in the first semifinal while Highbury (EC) will take on Njampela (KZN) in the second semi at 3pm.
The winners of the semifinals will gain automatic promotion to the first division of SA football, sponsored by the Motsepe Foundation.
The finalists will then face off for the ABC Motsepe League decider on Sunday.
All the matches will be played at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium and will be televised on SABC Sport. — Safa Media
Eastern Cape's Highbury one win away from First Division promotion
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
