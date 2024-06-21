The South African Football Association (Safa) on Friday named the Bafana Bafana team that will play in the Cosafa Cup in Gqeberha starting on June 26 and ending on July 7.
All the Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns players who were included in the preliminary squad did not make the final team that boasts many players from Stellenbosch FC (four), Chippa United (three), Cape Town City (two) and relegated Cape Town Spurs (three).
Safa provided no reasons why players from Chiefs, Pirates, Sundowns and TS Galaxy were withdrawn, but clubs are not obliged to send the players selected as the regional tournament is not played within the Fifa calendar and it is mainly intended to groom young and promising players for the senior national team.
The team is set to be coached by Hugo Broos' assistant coach Helman Mkhalele.
Mkhalele announces Bafana Bafana squad for Cosafa Cup
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Full squad:
Goalkeepers: Mondli Mpotho (Royal AM); Olwethu Mzimela (AmaZulu FC); Samukelo Xulu (SuperSport United)
Defenders: Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane FC); Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City); Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch CF); Rushwin Dortley (Cape Town Spurs); Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC); Malebogo Modise (Chippa United); Sirgio Kammies (Chippa United)
Midfielders: Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Chippa United); Antonio van Wyk (Stellenbosch FC); Jaedin Rhodes (Cape Town City); Ethan Brooks (AmaZulu FC); Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC)
Strikers: Mfundo Thikazi (Royal AM); Asanele Velebayi (Cape Town Spurs); Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu FC); Ashley Cupido (Cape Town Spurs); Thabang Sibanyoni (University of Pretoria); Yanela Mbuthuma (Richards Bay FC)
