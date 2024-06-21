Proteas secure another thrilling win to keep World Cup semifinal hopes alive

South Africa and last over finishes at this World Cup — it’s becoming trendy.

Those watching from their couches around the country, may not appreciate the tension, but the Proteas are keen to show they can handle the pressure situations, all while not playing their best cricket.

Friday saw them pull off a seven-run victory over the defending champions England in St Lucia, in a match that ebbed and flowed, and ultimately thrilled.

South Africa set the English a target of 164, which looked about 20 runs short of a par score at a venue where big scoring has been a feature. However, as Quinton de Kock pointed out afterwards, was mainly for the night games played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium. “In day games it’s very different and there were a couple of us who’ve played in the Caribbean Premier League, who knew that,” said the Proteas wicketkeeper batter, who was named the player of the match, for his innings of 65.