Pirates confirm Spanish preseason tour and clash against Wayne Rooney's new club
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates have confirmed their preseason tour of Spain and interesting fixtures including coming against an English club led by Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.
Just like they did in the previous campaign, the Sea Robbers will again prepare for the new season in the European country.
The Soweto giants will be in Spain from July 8 until July 20 and play three matches in the native country of their head coach Jose Riveiro.
Pirates will play their first match on tour against English Championship side Plymouth Argyle on July 12.
The English club recently appointed Rooney as their new manager as they are trying to push for promotion to the Premier League.
After the clash, Riveiro’s men will shift focus on what promises to be an exciting fixture against Spanish La Liga side and five-time Europa League winners Sevilla FC on July 15.
Pirates will wrap up their preseason tour with another exciting fixture against Qatari football powerhouse Al Sadd SC four days later.
Al Sadd are the only Qatari team to have won the AFC Champions League in Asia.
Many will know them as the side that signed great players such as former Barcelona star Xavi, who first served as a player and later a manager, and Ghanaian legend Andrew Ayew.
After doing well under Riveiro’s leadership in the past two seasons, winning back-to-back doubles of MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles, Pirates will be eager to push for the DStv Premiership title in the new campaign.
They finished as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns over the past two seasons.
