Border’s next game will be another tough one against the Valke at the Barnard Stadium in Kempton Park this weekend.
While it was a downward trajectory for the Bulldogs in George, the day before in Uvongo it was more of the same for the senior women’s team.
Border Ladies were shocked by the Sharks Women suffering a 14-8 loss.
The Sharks had not beaten Border in the past five seasons. But the tables turned in KwaZulu-Natal with the Sharks coming out top this time around.
In what was a low-scoring affair, the home side gained the upper hand in the first half with an 11-0 lead which proved vital in the outcome of the match.
Both sides scored a try apiece, Asisipho Plaatjies crossing the line for Border, but the difference was the boot of Mary Zulu, who kicked three penalty goals.
Border’s next game will be in East London against Boland Dames who are in third place with 38 points, nine points above them. — SA Rugby Communications
Bulldogs crash against Eagles while Sharks shock women’s team
Image: ALAN EASON
Gallant Border Bulldogs slumped to a 45-26 defeat against the SWD Eagles in their Currie Cup First Division clash at Outeniqua Park in George on Saturday.
The Bulldogs travelled to George on Friday fuelled by anger from their gut-wrenching opening loss last weekend.
In that game, the Bulldogs staged one of their best performances for some time when they came within a whisker of upsetting the Leopards at East London’s Police Park.
They had their tails up for the Eagles game but after 40 minutes those tails were quickly put between their legs after the home side stormed to a 33-14 lead going into halftime.
The Eagles scored seven tries and five conversions in the game while the Bulldogs replied with four five-pointers from Lindokuhle Seteni, Hugo Bronkhorst, Liyema Maqabasa and Sakhekile Dingile. Maxwell Klaasen slotted three conversions.
The Eagles increased their league tally to five points, meaning the Bulldogs are in sixth place with two points and still without a win.
