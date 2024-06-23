While the Eastern Cape is still basking in the glory of Highbury being promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (formerly NFD), the club added to the euphoria by being crowned the ABC Motsepe League champions on Sunday afternoon.
The Gqeberha club beat Kruger United 2-0 in the final of the national playoffs at the Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs stadium in Upington, courtesy of a brace from experienced forward and former Free State Stars player Mzoxolo Rafani.
The 34-year-old Gospel singer, who made his name when he participated in the SABC2 reality show I Want to Sing Gospel, turned on the style for Highbury with goals in the early stages of the first half and then in the dying minutes of the game.
Highbury replicated Bizana Pondo Chiefs’ success of 2020 by winning the national playoffs and walked away with R1.25m for their efforts.
Eastern Cape's Highbury crowned national Motsepe League champions
Image: BACKPAGEPIX/ SYDNEY MAHLANGU
