Masterful Kevin De Bruyne leads from front to get Belgium firing again

Belgium's fearsome forward line needed only 73 seconds to finally come alive at Euro 2024 on Saturday but almost 80 minutes later they were still trying to deliver the knockout blow on Romania.

Then the masterful Kevin De Bruyne took matters into his own hands with his 28th goal for his country to totally change the feel of the night.

A granite-jawed Romania side had absorbed the kind of first-half pummelling that would have seen the towel being lobbed into the ring had it been a boxing match.

Edward Iordanescu's men were rocking when recalled Youri Tielemans blasted Belgium in front in the second minute but somehow stayed on their feet, repelling raid after Belgium raid as De Bruyne conducted the attacking ensemble.

When Romelu Lukaku fired home from De Bruyne's stunning pass just past the hour, only for VAR to deny him for the third time in two games, Belgium's raucous fans must have feared the worst as Romania continued to look dangerous on the counterattack.

They were spared an agonising climax though as De Bruyne turned poacher supreme — racing on to an old-fashioned hoof forward from keeper Koen Casteels and burying a clinical shot past Florin Nita to seal a precious three points.